Draft budget for 2024-2026 made up with deficit — government

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Russian federal budget for 2024-2026, as follows from its draft, will be deficit, according to the government’s files related to the document.

"Based on the parameters of socio-economic development, revenue is planned to be 35 trillion rubles ($364 bln) (19.4% of GDP) in 2024; 33.5 trillion rubles ($348 bln) (17.6% of GDP) in 2025; and 34.1 trillion rubles ($354 bln) (16.8% of GDP) in 2026," according to the files.

Federal treasury expenses will average about 35.5 trillion rubles ($369 bln) per year. "36.6 trillion rubles ($381 bln) (20.4% of GDP) in 2024; 34.4 trillion rubles ($358 bln) (18.0% of GDP) in 2025; 35.6 trillion rubles ($370 bln) (17.6% of GDP) in 2026. How and it was planned that by 2025 we would reach a "normal level" of spending (~18% of GDP)," the files indicate.

Thus, the deficit can reach 1.6 trillion rubles ($16.6 bln) in 2024, 0.9 trillion rubles ($900 bln) in 2025, 1.5 trillion rubles ($15.6 bln) in 2026.