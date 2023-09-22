MOEX index drops below 3,000 points as trading opens on Friday, first time since July 28

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices declined at the beginning of the main session on the Moscow Exchange.

The MOEX index fell below 3,000 points for the first time since July 28, according to the trading data.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index was at 3,009.87 points (-0.9%), and the dollar-denominated RTS index was at 988.48 points (-0.04%).

As of 10:05 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index dropped by 0.9% to 2,992.16 points, the RTS index fell by 0.64% to 981.81 points.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed down the decline to 0.13% and reached 3,015.35 points, the RTS index rose by 0.12% and reached 989.3 points.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate at Moscow Exchange trading was growing by 0.11% to 96.01 rubles, the euro was around 102.0075 rubles (+0.15%). The yuan exchange rate added 0.21% and amounted to 13.136 rubles.