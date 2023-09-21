Growth of investments in Russian economy amounts to 12.6% year-on-year in 2Q — Putin

VELIKY NOVGOROD, September 21. /TASS/. Investments in the Russian economy continued to increase in the second quarter of this year, their growth amounted to 12.6%. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this at an extended meeting of the State Council Presidium.

"I would like to note that in the second quarter, investment growth continued and amounted to plus 12.6% year-on-year. Such a good indicator," he said.

"Such positive dynamics must be maintained. For this, all instruments aimed at supporting investment must work effectively," he added.