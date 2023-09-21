Novak plans to discuss fuel market situation with oil companies on September 22

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will meet on September 22 with the heads of oil companies to discuss the situation on the Russian fuel market, an industry source told TASS and the Deputy Prime Minister's office later confirmed the information.

Russia introduced restrictions on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel from September 21. The government introduced a number of exceptions. In particular, restrictions do not apply to supplies from Russia to the EAEU as part of indicative balances or protocols under intergovernmental agreements, export of fuel under intergovernmental agreements or as part of humanitarian assistance by government decision, transit of fuel, supplies to Russia’s military outside the country, as well as fuel to support the activities of Baikonur and Spitsbergen.

Restrictions on the export of gasoline and diesel will help curb "gray" exports, saturate the domestic market, and may also lead to an additional reduction in prices, an official from the Energy Ministry told reporters on Thursday.

As of Thursday, stock prices for gasoline in Russia decreased by 4-5.7% and prices for diesel fuel dropped by more than 2%.