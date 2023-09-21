Lavrov to discuss grain deal with Guterres on Thursday — MFA

UN, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the implementation of the Istanbul agreements regarding the export of Russian food and fertilizers at a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said this on Thursday.

"Today there will be a meeting between the Foreign Minister and the UN Secretary General, where the issue [of implementing the Istanbul agreements] will also be touched upon," the diplomat told reporters, answering a question from TASS.

When asked to clarify whether UN Deputy Secretary General Martin Griffiths and the head of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan put forward any new proposals to ensure the export of Russian food and fertilizers, Vershinin noted that "these issues are being discussed, in particular, they are reflected in those letters, which the UN Secretary General exchanged with the Russian Foreign Minister." "Our position on this matter is known," the diplomat said.