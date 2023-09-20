China’s imports of Russian pipeline gas up to $4.46 bln in January-August

BEIJING, September 20. /TASS/. The supplies of Russian pipeline gas to China in value terms amounted to $4.46 bln in January-August, up by around 86.4% year-on-year, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

No information was provided on physical volumes of pipeline gas imported by China.

Turkmenistan still ranks first among Beijing’s key pipeline natural gas suppliers, with deliveries totaling $6.63 bln in the period (up by 5%), according to figures provided. Russia comes second, followed by Myanmar (up by 16.2% to $993.94 mln), Kazakhstan (down by 2.3% to $782.91 mln), and Uzbekistan (down by 40% to $370.57 mln).

In August, Russian pipeline gas supplies to China reached $519.32 mln in money terms, down by 6.5% month-on-month.

According to official figures, Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to China climbed 2.63-fold in value terms in 2022 to $3.98 bln.