Bank of Russia says sharp moves in ruble carry no risks for financial stability

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Sharp moves in the ruble’s exchange rate as such carry no risks for Russia’s financial stability, reflecting changes in foreign trade balance, Central Bank Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin said.

"Sharp moves in the exchange rate carry no risks for financial stability as such. We believe that they reflect strong changes in the balance on the side of foreign trade," he explained.

That said, the rate’s sudden moves simultaneously reflect growth of inflation and inflationary expectations, being able to give an additional boost to short-term growth of prices, Zabotkin added.