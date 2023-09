MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Mortgage lending in Russia is growing at an accelerating pace, with growth roughly standing at 30% as of September 1 in annual terms, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a press conference following the board meeting.

"Mortgage is indeed growing at an accelerating pace. Mortgage growth rate equaled around 30% as of September 1 in annual terms," she said.

The regulator is concerned about involvement of riskier groups of clients in mortgage, Nabiullina noted.