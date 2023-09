MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia expects more moderate economic growth rates in the second half of the year, the regulator’s Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a press conference following the board meeting.

"We expect the growth rates [of the Russian economy] to be more moderate in the second half of the year," she said.

The shift of the economy to more moderate growth rates is natural after a period of fast growth recovery, Nabiullina added.