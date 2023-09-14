MOEX Index down below 3,100 points first since August 18

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell below 3,100 points during Thursday trading for the first time since August 18, 2023, according to trading data.

As of 12:42 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down by 1.44% at 3,098.88 points.

As of 12:52 p.m., the MOEX Index was down by 1.93% at 3,087.56 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was down by 1.92% at 1,010.81 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.01% at 96.22 rubles, the euro was down by 0.04% at 103.31 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.25% at 13.202 rubles.