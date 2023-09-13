Weekly inflation in Russia gears up to 0.13% from 0.11% — statistics

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Weekly inflation in Russia was 0.13% from September 5 to September 11, 2023, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday.

A week earlier - from August 29 to September 4 - inflation was at 0.11%.

Since the beginning of September, consumer prices in the country have increased by 0.19%. Since the beginning of the year they have surged by 3.9%.

In annual terms, inflation in Russia as of September 11, 2023 (according to calculations using average daily data for this and last year for similar dates) amounted to 5.46%.

In the reporting period, prices for chicken eggs increased by 1.3%. The price hike was 1.2% for chicken meat, 0.7% for boiled sausages and rice, 0.5% for sausages, 0.4% for sunflower oil, table salt and millet, 0.3% for black tea. The prices for pork, half-smoked and boiled-smoked sausages, frozen fish, sour cream, canned fruit and berries for baby food, bread, lunches in the canteen, cafe, snack bar (except for the canteen in the organization) rose by 0.2%, prices for beef, lamb, sterilized milk, wheat flour and buckwheat added 0.1%.

Prices for canned meat for baby food decreased by 0.7%, price for sugar fell by 0.5%. Price for margarine and pasta declined by 0.3%, prices for butter, canned vegetables for baby food, cookies, noodles and vodka went down by 0.1%.

Fruits and vegetables prices decline by 0.9% on average. Specifically, prices edged down by 6.8% for white cabbage, 4.9% for carrots, 3.5% for onions and potatoes, 3.3% for table beets, 2.8% for apples. Price upsurge was 4.2% for cucumbers, 3.9% for bananas, 3% for tomatoes.

Prices for motor gasoline increased by 0.7%, and prices for diesel fuel increased by 1.7% on average.