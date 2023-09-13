MOEX to resume trading on derivatives market at 1:30 p.m.

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Moscow Exchange has rescheduled resumption of trading in the derivatives market from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Moscow time, the exchange said in a statement.

"After additional consultations with participants the time of resumption of trading in the derivatives market has been rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. Moscow time," the statement reads.

Trading on the remaining markets of the Moscow Exchange, including securities market, bond market, money market, FX market, and precious metals market, continue as usual, the exchange added.

Earlier, it was decided to suspend trading in the derivatives market of the Moscow Exchange due to an error in the operation of the trading and clearing system starting 9:30 a.m.