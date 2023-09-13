Steel output growing in Russia in H1 2023 — Deputy Industry Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia had an uptick by almost 3% to 38 mln metric tons, Deputy Minister of Industry Viktor Evtukhov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The industry’s condition is fairly good. Steel casting growth over the first six months of the year amounted to almost 3% - 38 mln metric tons. The primary factor is the increase of about 10% in overall consumption in the Russian market," Evtukhov said.

"Construction, including on account of implementation of state programs on the upgrade of public utilities and infrastructural projects, as well as mechanical engineering and shipbuilding.