VLADIVOSTOK, September 13. /TASS/. Russia will give a tough response to any possible Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Commenting on the threats voiced by Natalia Gumenyuk, the spokeswoman for the Ukrainian battlegroup South, the Russian diplomat said: "The response, if it happens, to everything they (Ukrainians - TASS) have said will be tough." "Those who hatch such plans against our country will not be able to hide from retaliation, no matter where they are," the diplomat promised.

The spokeswoman recalled Gumenyuk's words that the Crimean Bridge allegedly has "very little time left" and that the Ukrainian armed forces will "continue to work" to destroy the facility.

"This is blatant extremism," Zakharova pointed out. "The blood-soaked, Russophobic criminal regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky simply does not stop proving that it has learned terrorist methods well and intends to continue trying to subject exclusively civilian infrastructure to new attacks. This is exactly what the Crimean Vridge is. In Kiev, they do not think about the consequences, they have no time," she noted.