Developing Far Eastern region is Russia's top priority for 21st century, Putin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the government will not allow the pace of development to slacken in the Russian Far East as it is a strategic region for the country.

"We will definitely not be scaling down the pace of development in the region, because the development of the Far East is an absolute priority for Russia, a direct priority for Russia as a whole for the entire 21st century, because it is a colossal region with a small population but huge potential. Of course, this is a strategic interest for the country," the president said at a meeting with session moderators at the Eastern Economic Forum, which Vladivostok is hosting on September 10-13.

Putin pointed out that it is necessary "not only to hold on to this region, but also to develop it and put its resources to work for the benefit of the state." According to the president, "it is necessary to talk not only about the development of mineral resources; here [in the Far East] it is necessary to build even more enterprises for the processing of industrial raw materials, so as to increase the added value." "We will be working on this; we will strengthen aircraft construction [and] shipbuilding; we will engage in developing industrial production across the most diverse range of sectors," the head of state said.

As an example, he mentioned plans to build the Kolyma highway. "Of course, everything there should not only be fixed up and put in order, but essentially everything must be built from scratch and, of course, work should be carried out on the infrastructure. When modern highways are built, this automatically presupposes the development of infrastructure there; we will definitely be engaged in that," the president emphasized.

Environmental issues

Putin addressed environmental issues separately. "As for Lake Baikal and other specially protected areas, it is of course necessary to act with particular care," he noted. According to the president, when pursuing industrial development in areas like the territory surrounding Lake Baikal, one must act very carefully so as not to cause harm to the environment. "But, at the same time, not prevent the people inhabiting such territories from living a full life, but, on the contrary, to help them by using advanced technologies," the head of state specified. "This, of course, can be done, and we will do it," he promised.

Putin praised the meeting participants for the idea of carrying out an expedition that would traverse the territory of the entire country along its land borders, including the four new regions. The progress of such a patriotic educational project would be documented in a multi-part film, and the president was asked for his personal assistance in having it broadcast on nationwide television. "I wish you, as the famous authors (Soviet writers Ilya Ilf and Yevgeny Petrov in their 1931 satirical novel ‘The Little Golden Calf’ - TASS) said, ‘Let the auto rally be a weapon against bad roads and careless hack work.’ We will be following with interest this event, which will not only be entertaining but also very useful," the president said.

Putin pointed out that "no one has ever done such a thing; it will pique the interest of millions of people." He promised his assistance in making the project a reality, including through the auspices of the Russian Geographical Society.