Cooperation with Russia, China remains priority for Mongolia — diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Expanding cooperation with Russia and China remains a key priority for Mongolia, Director of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgy Zinovyev told TASS in an interview on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We believe that expanding cooperation with two de facto geographical neighbors - Russia and China, which are the guarantors of security, stability and economic well-being of Mongolian society - remains a key priority for our partners. We encourage the further development of trilateral cooperation between Russia, China, and Mongolia. We are confident that the early implementation of the program for the Russia-Mongolia-China economic corridor will make a full disclosure of the transit potential of cross-border projects in this region possible," the diplomat said in response to a question about Western attempts to exert a negative influence on relations between Moscow and Ulaanbaatar.

He emphasized that multifaceted interaction with Mongolia is developing rapidly. "We maintain bilateral political dialogue, stay in touch through ministries and agencies, public organizations, and representatives of business communities at the appropriate level. Inter-parliamentary cooperation has been significantly intensified. Educational, scientific, cultural and sports exchanges are expanding. We are strengthening cross-border and interregional ties," Zinovyev noted.

"We have good prospects for further expansion of bilateral cooperation. We expect that during the upcoming 25th meeting of the Russian-Mongolian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation this year, relevant agreements will be reached," he added.

The diplomat also recalled that Russia understands Mongolia's wish to develop relations with other states, including Western ones. "We understand Ulaanbaatar's desire to diversify its foreign policy, trade and economic ties to the maximum extent possible, to use the opportunities of the so-called third neighbor, including the United States, the EU states, Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, Turkey and other countries that do not border Mongolia, to solve problems of improving the welfare of the population. Meanwhile, we see that despite serious pressure from the West, the Mongolian leadership continues to adhere firmly to the position of neutrality, refusing to join the anti-Russian sanctions and resolutions promoted by our detractors," Zinovyev stated.