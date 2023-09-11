Ankara working on getting Russian gas to Europe through Turkish hub — Erdogan

ANKARA, September 11. /TASS/. Turkey continues to work on the gas hub to ensure that Russian gas can be supplied through it to Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"We discuss the energy issue as a priority and we are in a separate dialogue with our partners on the sidelines of summits and at all international platforms. We talk about what steps need to be taken. Our work on getting Russian gas to Europe through Turkey (future gas hub - TASS) continues. Resources from other countries will also be able to enter the European market, since Turkey is a global energy center," Erdogan said as quoted by TRT TV.

He added that in the future Ankara plans to "take steps to create a physical base for natural gas trade in Turkey."

"The world price for natural gas will be set in Turkey, especially taking into account the specific steps that we will take. We discussed the option of a natural gas hub in Trakya with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in Sochi. Approximately 40-50% of the gas coming to Trakya will meet Turkey’s needs, but Europe is now expecting natural gas from us," the Turkish leader said.

In particular, Hungary is expecting gas from Turkey and "promises have been made" to Budapest that Ankara will "supply natural gas to Europe from its distribution center in Trakia."

As Erdogan noted, the business center in the Atasehir district of Istanbul, in turn, will have to become an exchange platform for trading both energy resources as well as natural resources and metals.

"Along with the gas hub in Trakya, there will be a trade center in Atasehir. We are taking steps to deal with pricing. Work on this issue is being finalized by our Energy Ministry in consultation with its partners," he added.

In October 2022, Putin proposed creating the largest gas hub in Europe in Turkey and redirecting the volume of gas, the transit of which is no longer possible through the Nord Stream, to this hub.

The Turkish side noted that almost everything is ready in terms of infrastructure for the implementation of the hub project, but it is necessary to amend the legislation. Speaking on September 4 in Sochi following negotiations with Erdogan, Putin said that Gazprom had handed over to the Turkish state-owned company Botas a draft roadmap for the creation of a gas hub in Trakya. He noted that the establishment of a joint working group is on the agenda.