Russian gas highly competitive in Asia — expert

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian gas is highly competitive in Asia, head of the Russian National Hydrogen Union (NHU) Denis Deryushkin told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), adding that there are no problems with its sales.

"(Russian gas - TASS) is absolutely highly competitive, we are very competitive, and sales are not an issue," he said.

The expert also noted well-built supply chains of Russian coal producers, with almost no discount on their products.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.