VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has restarted within the Sakhalin-2 project framework after preventive repair, Deputy CEO of Gazprom Vitaly Markelov told reporters.

"It is operating in full swing," the senior executive said.

The Sakhalin-2 project operator was reported earlier to perform a scheduled shutdown of one of oil and gas producing platforms from June to September.