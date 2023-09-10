Chinese investments to be raised for master plans of Russian Far Eastern cities

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. DOM.RF, the Russian housing sphere development institution, plans to raise foreign capital, including from China, to implement master plans of cities in the Far East, urban environment development director Anton Finogenov said at the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Raising international investments is a new challenge to be tackled in 12-18 months to come," Finogenov said. "We will not be able to handle such large-scale tasks at the expense of internal investments alone. We are going now to interact with China fairly actively exactly to have the leverage for international investments to come to the Far East," he noted.