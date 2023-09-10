Sber faced 32 DDoS attacks in Q2, 45% more than in previous quarter

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. The number of DDoS attacks on Sberbank grew to 32 in the Q2 of 2023, up from 22 in the previous quarter, according to Deputy Chairman of the board of Sberbank Stanislav Kuznetsov said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We continue to see an increase in the number of cyber attacks on Russian financial institutions. There were 32 DDoS attacks against Sberbank in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 22 in the first quarter," he said.

Kuznetsov further stated that Sber has been pursuing a strategy for cybersecurity equipment import substitution and the transition to its own products from the beginning of 2022.