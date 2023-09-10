{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Sber faced 32 DDoS attacks in Q2, 45% more than in previous quarter

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. The number of DDoS attacks on Sberbank grew to 32 in the Q2 of 2023, up from 22 in the previous quarter, according to Deputy Chairman of the board of Sberbank Stanislav Kuznetsov said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We continue to see an increase in the number of cyber attacks on Russian financial institutions. There were 32 DDoS attacks against Sberbank in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 22 in the first quarter," he said.

Kuznetsov further stated that Sber has been pursuing a strategy for cybersecurity equipment import substitution and the transition to its own products from the beginning of 2022.

G20 Summit
Russia cannot be excluded from grain deal — Turkish leader
According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the deal made it possible to avoid a food crisis in the world
Implementation of Russian grain supply initiative started — diplomat
"Preliminary communications are underway and meetings at the level of experts from three sides are on the agenda," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
Russian air defenses shoot down eight Ukrainian drones off Crimea
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the attack was stopped early in the morning of September 10
Brazilian president plans to visit BRICS summit in Russia, will invite Putin to G20
The Brazilian leader told Firstpost TV channel about this
Philippines works to launch direct air service with Russia — Russian honorary consul
It is reported that "Russian air carrier Aeroflot is interested in such flights"
At least six explosions heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev — eyewitnesses
An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and some other regions
Number of POWs killed in Ukrainian strike on prison in Yelenovka climbs to 53 — DPR
According to DPR leader Denis Pushilin, in all, there had been 193 people at the penal colony
West lying claiming Ukraine conflict triggered energy crisis, top Russian diplomat says
"But the sun didn’t always shine, the tides were low, the wind hardly blew and the investments into advanced forms of oil and gas production have decreased, so the crisis occurred," Sergey Lavrov said
Hainan hosts International Young Talents Forum
A series of presentations on the potential of the free trade port were held on the margins of the forum
Mistake in use of ICTs may lead to all-out war — Russian MFA
President for International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security Artur Lyukmanov also noted that dialogue is the right way to prevent escalation
Gas supplies to resume if Bulgaria meets Gazprom’s requirements — Russian Ambassador
On April 27, Gazprom completely halted gas supplies to Bulgaria in view of failure to pay in rubles within the prescribed period
Morocco’s historical mosques, museums sustain serious damage during earthquake
According to news portal 360, the earthquake damaged or destroyed many buildings in the historical areas of the Medina of Marrakech, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1985
Experts from Russia, Asia-Pacific participate in EEF conference on colonialism
The conference takes place at the Far Eastern Federal University, where the impact of colonialism on interethnic relations and the economic situation, as well as the problem of neo-colonialism, is discussed
G20 leaders call for full implementation of grain deal — final declaration
The implementation of the deal "is necessary to meet the demand in developing and least developed countries, particularly those in Africa," G20 leaders noted
Morocco earthquake death toll hits 820 - portal
Another 672 people were affected
Putin announces ‘grand’ plans for national infrastructure development
Developing transport infrastructure is critical for Russia's future, the President noted
Armenia unlikely to leave CSTO in current situation, expert says
Speaking about the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, Stanislav Pritchin, a senior researcher at the Center for Post-Soviet Studies of the IMEMO RAS, pointed out that "it is Armenia that is raising the ante, for it wants to show that its security is really threatened."
G20 leaders call for greater role of developing nations in financial institutions
The G20 is also reportedly working to improve the effectiveness of and ease of access to multilateral development banks
Russian election official reveals number of online votes cast so far
More than 3 million voters in 25 Russian regions have already voted online, Ella Pamfilova said
Lavrov calls allegations about West’s ultimatum to Russia in G20 declaration ‘ridiculous’
Russian Foreign Ministers noted that the text of the declaration is available for reading
Over 1 mln Moscow residents vote online in mayoral election
More than 13% of the capital's residents have already participated in the online voting
Russian forces destroy two Challenger tanks in Zaporozhye Region — acting governor
Yevgeny Balitsky also noted that four Challengers were now near Stepnogorsk and two in Orekhov
Press review: Africa to get seat at G20 table and US warned away from placing nukes in UK
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 6th
Lavrov says West cannot maintain its hegemony
According to Russian Foreign Minister, "new centers of global development emerged objectively a long time ago and are gaining strength"
Donetsk People’s Republic says Kiev troops shelled its territory 80 times in past day
As a result of the shelling, two civilians were killed and five were injured
G20 final document hints at failure of plans to isolate Russia — Die Zeit
The publication’s columnist recalled that the statement adopted a year ago at the summit in Bali was regarded as a "slap in the face" of the Russian Federation
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area
The five Ukrainian attacks that were repulsed in the Zaporozhye area came from Ukraine’s 82nd Air Assault Brigade near the settlement of Verbovoye
Lavrov hopeful Armenia will prioritize commitments as Russia’s ally in its foreign policy
According to Russian Foreign Minister, the move looks even stranger now that Armenia has refrained from taking part in CSTO drills for two years
US may include ATACMS missiles in new military aid package to Ukraine — TV
Washington's plans for this type of weapon could change
Russian forces eliminate up to 355 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over week
Russian air defense forces intercepted 49 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, three JDAM smart bombs and one HARM anti-radar missile over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine
Lavrov says he did not talk to US representatives on sidelines of G20 summit
According to Russian Foreign Minister, "it is clear about what the US wants in relation to Russia."
Observers reported 143 problems at polling stations across Russia
Based on the results of processing messages about possible violations, 78 were not confirmed
International coalition created 23 dangerous situations in skies over Syria in one day
In the Al-Tanf area, 12 violations were recorded per day
Unveiling the Beauty of Haikou: Hainan’s administrative center opens photo exhibition
The exhibition includes 95 photos
Damaged part of Crimean bridge to reopen to motor traffic September 15
It needs to put asphalt on it and to install the lights and road signs, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said
Romania, US to hold naval exercise in Danube delta, Black Sea with US, Ukraine, allies
The maneuvers that will take place in the Romanian Navy area of responsibility will also involve forces from Bulgaria, the UK, Turkey, Ukraine and France
West wants Russia's approval to reconnect Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT via Luxembourg — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said
Russia’s strike potential increased significantly, Ukraine’s ex-presidential advisor says
Earlier, Oleg Soskin called to conclude a truce with Russia, to cancel the martial law and to hold parliamentary and presidential elections
West provoked conflict in Ukraine to slow down Russia’s development — Putin
Talking to young scientists of the Russian Federal Nuclear Center in Sarov, the head of state noted his previous conversation with the specialists in 2014
Lavrov says G20 online summit will most be held in late November
Russian Foreign Minister said
Air defenses shoot down drone over Crimea — Russian Defense Ministry
The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by on-duty air defenses means, the Ministry said
Polling stations in DPR to close earlier due to high turnout
They will close at 15:00 Moscow time
Philippines mull possibility of using Mir payment system — Russian honorary consul
It is reported that about 5 thousand Russians now permanently live in the Philippines
Russian artillerymen disrupt Ukrainian rotation in Krasny Liman with howitzer fire
A senior gunner of the D-20 howitzer with the call sign Kot said that the military hit an enemy fighting vehicle, an American M777 howitzer, and also worked on a Polish Krab howitzer
Nothing good about NATO trying to infiltrate into South Caucasus — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister doesn’t think this is good for anyone, including Armenia itself
G20 acknowledges difference of views, assessments of situation in Ukraine - declaration
G20 leaders also call for full implementation of grain deal
Explosions reported in Sumy, Chernigov regions — Ukrainian media
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv regions
Nigerien rebels accuse France of staging military intervention
According to the report, French troops are stationed in Ivory Coast, Senegal, Benin and other ECOWAS member countries
Hungary doesn’t want to hear US lectures on democracy — foreign minister
"If they can disqualify one of the main candidates in an election, we will not accept any criticism from them about how our political system functions," Peter Szijjarto said
Gazprom delivers 41.6 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The application for deliveries through Sokhanovka was rejected by the Ukrainian side
Zelensky acknowledges hostilities, arms shipments to Kiev slow down
The Ukrainian president stated that, in order to speed up the counteroffensive, more Western vehicles are necessary, including modern warplanes
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
The use of depleted uranium ammunition does not violate any international treaties, expert says
Russia 'doesn’t need' Western-promoted pride agenda, says Lavrov
"They are doing this aggressively. This is what distinguishes Western democracies from other countries," the foreign minister stressed
Clandestine US lab held about 1,000 transgenic animals, Russian Defense Ministry says
An investigation revealed that the laboratory had been operating since October 2022 with gross violations of basic biosecurity principles, according to Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov
Lavrov says he sought no communication with Western officials at G20 summit
According to Russian Foreign Minister, "those who wanted to talk with us, did so"
Medvedev points to risk of emergence of new artificial viruses
The politician stressed that the Pentagon had set up dozens of specialized biolabs and centers around Russia
Russia may use force to defend its interests in World Ocean — doctrine
The new doctrine divides the areas of Russia’s interests in the World Ocean into vitally important, important, and others
Lavrov says India invited Russia to invest rupees that Moscow accumulated
According to Russian Foreign Minister, ""in the current situation, many billions of rupees have accumulated, which have not yet found their application"
Some 20 flights delayed in Moscow airports
Four flights canceled
India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil
Brazil will host the next summit of the association in 2024
Developing Russia-North Korea ties in line with ensuring regional security — Putin
Putin also pointed out that the Soviet Union was the first to recognize the new sovereign state
Russian forces repel attack by Ukrainian forces in area of Chervona Dibrova
The enemy's losses amounted to over 50 military personnel
Press review: India to host G20 bigs and Africa’s 'coup belt' hitting Paris where it hurts
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 8th
Grand Prix of Kazan Muslim Film Festival goes to contestant from Iran
On September 5-9, the 19th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival was held in the capital of Tatarstan
Armenia’s intentions to hold joint military exercise with US regrettable — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said
Western attempts to focus G20 summit agenda on Ukraine failed — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said
G20 diplomats hammer out compromise language on Ukraine - Bloomberg
The summit in New Delhi is running in an in-person format on September 9-10
Over 53% of voters cast their ballot in Zaporozhye Region
A total of 226 local election commissions operated
West uses UN Secretary General to promote unilateral approaches in grain deal — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said
G20 summit success for all G20 countries, the group undergoing internal reform — Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, "first of all, this was manifested in the significant intensification of the G20 members from the Global South"
International experts find no violations in Kherson Region on second day of voting
International experts visited polling stations in five settlements of the Kherson region over two days
Developing G20 members have correct understanding of Ukraine situation — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister added that "the Kiev regime destroyed its country's territorial integrity by itself"
United States does not rule out supplying ATACMS missiles to Ukraine — official
According to Deputy White House Advisor on National Security Jonathan Feiner, the United States intends to provide Ukraine with weapons that "will enable it to succeed on the battlefield"
Ukraine’s West, East find it hard to co-exist in one state — Lavrov
The foreign minister recalled that the territories where threats were now emerging near Russia's borders "were part of both the Soviet Union and the Russian Empire, and ended up as part of Ukraine only because it was one state then"
Battlegroup East destroys two Ukrainian strongholds north of Nikolskoye — spokesman
According to Oleg Chekhov, the sites of temporary deployment of the 72nd Ukrainian mechanized brigade in Vodyanoye, places of accumulation of Ukrainian servicemen in the areas of Urozhaynoye and Novodonetskoye were also hit
Russian armed forces destroy P-18 radar in Zaporozhye region — Defense Ministry
Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery of groupings of troops of the Russian armed forces defeated the personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in 117 districts
G20 countries agree to act together to resolve conflicts — Russia’s sherpa
Svetlana Lukash pointed out that the Western countries had been insisting on the idea that "it is the Ukrainian conflict that is provoking all crises in the world right now: from food security to climate change."
Russian intelligence poses great threat to US, FBI director says
"The Russian traditional counterintelligence threat continues to loom large," the Hill newspaper quoted the chief as saying
Over 100 terrorists killed in Syrian strikes on bases in Idlib, Hama
Over 80 militants were injured
Allegations that West handed ultimatum to Russia in G20 declaration ‘ridiculous’ — Lavrov
"Adults are spreading rumors that simply cannot be taken seriously," Russian Foreign Minister said
G20 talks on Ukraine were difficult - Russia’s sherpa
First of all, the collective position of the BRICS countries and other partners probably worked, Svetlana Lukash said
Russian planes destroy three boats with Ukrainian landing force heading towards Crimea
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian planes attacked enemy boats northeast of Zmeiny Island
Britain remains major geopolitical adversary of Russia — intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin added that "the many wars and conflicts that were triggered in Europe involving Russia against its interests can often be traced back to London"
FSB accuses Chita resident of treason for transmitting military information
The 21-year-old girl is accused of taking photos and videos of echelons of military equipment traveling by rail and military personnel being sent to the special military operation zone at the Chita airport
Erdogan urges G20 leaders to meet Russian demands on grain deal
Turkish President is making the push in closed-door meetings with leaders during the G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend
Ukraine's activity towards Energodar is of terrorist nature — Karchaa
An adviser to the CEO of the Rosenergoatom concern emphasized that the Ukrainian forces were aiming to hit homes and civilian infrastructure in the town
G20 leaders call on WTO reform - declaration
They remain committed to conducting discussions with a view to having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system
Lavrov rules out any strategic stability talks in current circumstances
According to Russian Foreign Minister, "the START Treaty is an agreement between Russia and the United States that was signed in quite a different situation in the international arena, when the relationship between Moscow and Washington was different"
Turnout in election of Donetsk republic’s legislature rises to above 70%
Based on the results of the first day, taking into account early voting and voting at extraterritorial polling stations, the turnout in the elections of members of the People's Council of the DPR was 59.04%, and in the elections of the Donetsk City Council - 56.10%
Results of G20 summit to greatly boost IMF, WTO reforms — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of the West accurately assessing the outcomes of the G20 summit, taking into account the perspectives of developing countries
West rigs global university ratings, drains away talents from Asia
This was stated by the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin
Unlike West, Russia opts for partnership in its education exports — deputy minister
‘Falcon Day’ to be held on the first day of Eastern Economic Forum
The forum was organized on behalf of the Russian government
Burkina Faso’s military arrives in Niger — TV
On August 31, the government of Burkina Faso approved a bill to send the country's military forces to Niger to prevent terrorism
Putin to meet Vice Premier of China, Vice President of Laos at EEF - Kremlin
They will visit Vladivostok and take part in the EEF
Georgia’s parliament begins gathering signatures to impeach president
The signatures of at least one third of lawmakers, or 50 out of 150, are needed to apply to the Constitutional Court
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
New North Korean submarine to terrify enemies even if not nuclear-powered — Kim Jong Un
South Korea's Unification Ministry condemned the "futile" development of armaments by the North
Next G20 summits to be held in Brazil, South Africa, US
Earlier, Bloomberg and Financial Times reported citing sources that China’s delegation tried to push for the US not organizing the G20 summit
