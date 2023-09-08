X owner Musk slams accusations social network used as 'pro-Russian propaganda' tool

NEW YORK, September 8. /TASS/. Celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk says there is no "pro-Russian propaganda" on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter), which he owns.

"Where is all this pro-Russia propaganda? We don’t see it," he wrote on his page on X, commenting on a post by US reporter Glenn Greenwald, who cited an article in The Washington Post claiming that "Musk’s new Twitter policies helped spread Russian propaganda."

Earlier, Musk also refuted claims by CNN that, in 2022, he shut down Ukraine’s access to his Starlink internet service near the coast of Crimea. He clarified that the system was not operational in that area to begin with and that he declined a request by Ukraine to activate it out of concern that Kiev would potentially use Starlink’s capabilities to attack the Russian Black Sea Fleet based in Sevastopol, arguing that he did not want to "be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation."

Censorship and corruption allegations involving Twitter

After Musk purchased Twitter in October 2022, several independent reporters began publishing the company’s internal correspondence and various documents. For instance, journalist Matt Taibbi, citing Twitter’s internal messages, reported that the company regularly took instructions from US government authorities, primarily affiliated with the Democratic Party, to censor specific content on the social network.

Musk has confirmed this, having stated that the "government paid Twitter millions of dollars to censor info from the public," in order, among other purposes, to hide information extracted from the laptop computer of Hunter Biden, son of current US President Joe Biden, indicating that he may have arranged a meeting between a representative of Ukraine-based energy company Burisma Holdings and his father, Joe Biden, when the latter was serving as vice president. Before acquiring the company, the South Africa-born American entrepreneur had also criticized the platform for restricting freedom of speech by deleting specific content unfavorable to certain political players.