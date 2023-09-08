Road construction in Russia to be expanded, Putin says

ARZAMAS, September 8. /TASS/. Russia will continue ramping up road construction, President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of M-12 (the East) highway segment opening in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

"Our plans in the road construction sphere will be definitely expanded and surely implemented in full scope. This pertains in particular to further development of the East highway," Putin said.

The M-12 will be "extended to Kazan, then to Yekaterinburg and Tyumen, and to other Russian regions, regions of Siberia and the Far East," the head of state said.