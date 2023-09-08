Russia’s federal budget to be executed with planned deficit of 2% of GDP in 2023

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expects execution of the federal budget by the end of this year with a planned deficit of 2% of GDP.

"Sustainable focus on positive changes permits expecting execution of the federal budget this year with a deficit at the level of the initial projection of 2% of GDP," he said at a meeting devoted to drafting federal budget for a three-year period. According to Economic Development Ministry’s data, "amid this background it is safe to speak about maintaining and even improving of those trends next year," PM added.

Speaking about expenditures, he said that after the advancing period at the beginning of the year they returned to their traditional level and amounted to around 2.24 trillion rubles in August.

According to preliminary figures provided by the Finance Ministry, Russia’s federal budget deficit totaled 2.81 trillion rubles ($28 bln) in January-July.