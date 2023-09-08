Turnover of fish products between Russia, China soars 75% in 8M 2023

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Trade turnover of fish products between Russia and China surged by 75% year on year in physical terms (by 39% in monetary terms) in January-August 2023, versus the same period last year, to total 755,000 metric tons, Russia’s Federal Agency for Fisheries said.

"The volume of fish products turnover between Russia and China within the period from January to August (8 months) of 2023 reached 755,000 metric tons of products with a total value of about $1.6 bln. The increase in physical terms totaled 75%; in monetary terms it was a 39% [rise] versus the level in the same period of 2022," the agency reported.

Fish products exported to China stood at 716,000 metric tons valued at $1.38 bln in January-August 2023, which was nearly 78.5% higher than the figure for the same period of last year. Pollack (over 60% of the total volume), herring (about 14%), fishmeal and crabs ranked highest in the structure of exports. The most expensive items are crabs (over $500 mln) and pollack ($470 mln).

Fish product imports from China gained 23% year on year to total 38,000 metric tons valued at $215 mln. The import structure was topped by shellfish and mollusks (25%), frozen fish (about 25%), and canned fish and mollusks, the agency said.