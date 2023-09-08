Russia’s budget deficit preliminary totals $24 bln in January-August — finance ministry

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget deficit in January-August 2023 preliminarily amounted to 2.36 trillion rubles ($24 bln), according to files released by the Finance Ministry on Friday.

"According to preliminary estimates, federal budget revenues in January-August 2023 amounted to 16.9 trillion rubles, which is 3.5% lower than the volume of revenues received in the same period in 2022. Meanwhile stable positive dynamics is registered on key non-oil and gas revenues received, both by the federal budget and the budget system overall," the ministry said.

Preliminarily federal budget expenditures totaled 19.351 trillion rubles ($197 bln) in the first eight months of 2023, up by 12% year-on-year, according to the ministry. That brings budget deficit in the reporting period to 2.36 trillion rubles. In early August 2023 Russia’s budget deficit amounted to 2.81 trillion rubles ($28 bln).