Russian banks continued to increase their corporate loan portfolio in August — regulator

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, Russian banks continued to grow corporate lending in August, lending activity in this category will be restrained by rising interest rates in the future, the Bank of Russia said on Friday.

"According to preliminary data, corporate lending increased in August. In the short term, higher lending rates will restrain lending activity in the corporate segment," the statement said.

At the same time, preliminary statistics show that banks have already altered the rates of supply of credit resources for business and retail clients in the second half of August.

The Bank of Russia voted to raise the key rate to 12% from 8.5% per annum at an extraordinary board meeting on August 15. The regulator noted that this decision was made to limit risks to price stability.