Yuan share record high on currency exchange market — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The yuan share on the currency exchange market moved up from 44% in July to record high 44.7% in August, the Central Bank said in its financial markets review.

The share of "toxic" currencies declined from 54.4% in July to 53.9% in August in the currency exchange market. The yuan share in the OTC segment edged up from 19.4% in July to 21.5% in August.

The share of the yuan in foreign trade transactions increased to 27% in exports and 36% in imports (25% and 34% in June respectively). In value terms, yuan-denominated export revenues surged from $8.2 bln to $9.3 bln in monthly terms but dropped from $9.2 bln to $8.9 bln for imports.