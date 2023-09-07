Bank of Russia renews foreign cash withdrawal restrictions until March 9, 2024

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has renewed restrictions on foreign cash withdrawals for six months more, the regulator said.

"The Bank of Russia has renewed restrictions of foreign cash withdrawals for six months more, until March 9, 2024. The Bank of Russia keeps cash restrictions in view of sanctions in effect against our country, which ban national financial institutions from purchasing cash of western countries," the Central Bank said.

The limit of currency withdrawals remains for citizens whose currency account or deposit was opened before March 9, 2022 in the amount of the balance as of the midnight of Moscow time of the said date but not above $10,000 or the equivalent amount in euro, irrespective of the deposit or account currency, provided that they have not realized such opportunity earlier.