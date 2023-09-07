China's foreign exchange reserves fall by $44.2 bln in August

BEIJING, September 7. /TASS/. The People's Bank of China in August lowered the volume of national foreign exchange reserves by $44.2 bln in comparison with July, according to China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

According to the statement, China's reserves are now amount to $3.1601 trillion, falling by 1.38 percentage points over the past month.

At the same time, the General Administration of Customs of China said earlier that the volume of China's trade with other countries and regions in January - August decreased year on year by 6.5%, to $ 3.89 trillion. The volume of Chinese exports decreased by 5.6% to $2.22 trillion and international imports to China decreased by 7.6% and amounted to $1.67 trillion.

At the end of 2022, China's foreign trade turnover reached $5.9 trillion.