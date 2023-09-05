Russia, West not seeing eye to eye on grain deal — Erdogan

ANKARA, September 5. /TASS/. Russia and the West have differing opinions on the grain deal situation as regards money transfers via SWIFT and insurance for Russian vessels, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"The US Department of State made a statement before Mr. Putin’s departure to Sochi, where it was said that ‘the United States and the United Nations are grateful to Turkey for its mediation efforts in rescuing the grain initiative.’ However, the West has an absolutely different opinion about Russia both in regard to the SWIFT affair and on the insurance matter. It is precisely because of this difference that Putin now says, 'they do not fulfill their obligations to me, and since they do not fulfill their obligations, I will not cooperate with them on this matter.' Furthermore, 44% of the grain goes to Europe and 14% to Africa. Putin said, ‘Europe has a hostile sentiment towards me anyway. I will not take a single step on this matter until Europe fulfills its obligations'," Erdogan said, cited by the TRT Haber television channel.

The President recalled Putin's remarks that Russia is considering the possibility of sending one million metric tons of grain to six African nations. "Let’s discuss it with Qatar, Putin said during the talks," the Turkish leader added.