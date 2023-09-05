Russian stocks mixed as Tuesday trading opens

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was mixed as Tuesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index rose by 0.14% to 3,273.39 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.43% to 1,058.83 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:10 a.m., the MOEX Index was up by 0.2% at 3,275.45 points, while the RTS was down by 0.31% at 1,060.14 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.47% at 97.33 rubles, the euro was up by 0.16% at 104.85 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.17% at 13.322 rubles.