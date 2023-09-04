Russia, Turkey expect tourism between countries to grow — Putin

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that during his talks with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan, they discussed, among other things, boosting tourism between the two countries.

"Last year, more than 5 million tourists from Russia visited Turkey, and in the first half of this year - another 2.2 million Russians.

We believe that this dynamic will carry on in the future. Our relevant departments will continue to work with the Turkish authorities to ensure that the Russian citizens who stay in this country are safe and comfortable. Our Turkish friends are doing everything in their power to this end," Putin said.