German exports to Russia up 2.2% in July month-on-month

BERLIN, September 4. /TASS/. German exports to Russia rose by 2.2% in July compared with June, Germany’s Federal Statistical Office said in a preliminary report.

"In July 2023, exports to the Russian Federation rose by 2.2% compared with June 2023 to 700 mln euro considering calendar and seasonal adjustments," the report said. Year-on-year decline in German exports to Russia amounted to 31.3%, experts said. Meanwhile, imports from Russia to Germany went down by 15.7% in July 2023 month-on-month to 200 mln euro, while in annual terms imports from Russia plunged by 91.8% in the reporting period, according to the document.

German exports to EU countries totaled 71.9 bln euro, while imports equaled 61.7 bln euro. Compared with June exports edged up by half a percent, while imports added 2.9%. The US and China remain Germany’s largest foreign trade partners outside the EU.