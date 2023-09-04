Erdogan set to discuss Russian gas supplies to Europe via Turkey with Putin — source

ANKARA, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan may discuss Russian natural gas supplies at talks in Sochi, a policy source in Ankara told TASS.

"Apart from the grain deal, which will be a priority at the Erdogan-Putin meeting, Russian natural gas supplies to Europe via Turkey may be discussed. This issue is no less important, it is about establishing a natural gas hub on Turkish soil," he said.

In October 2022, Putin proposed establishing such a hub in Turkey to where the lost gas transit flows through the Nord Stream pipeline could be redirected. Turkey has said that almost everything is ready to start the project in terms of infrastructure, but that legislative amendments are needed. The republic’s parliament made the first decisions on the operations of Turkish oil and gas producer Botas and a number of other suppliers in early April.

The Russian leader said on July 29 that the gas hub issue was still on the agenda.