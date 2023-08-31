Russian stock indices in the green on Thursday

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday in the green, according to market data.

The MOEX Russia Index edged up by 0.48% to 3,227.99 points. The RTS Index gained 0.68% to 1,059.17 points.

The dollar plunged by 0.19% to 96.02 rubles. The euro lost 1.2% to 104.08 rubles. The yuan stayed flat at 13.17 rubles.

"Weakness of the ruble and optimistic prices in commodities kept the positive sentiment in respect of exporters’ stocks. Representatives of the financial sector also appeared confident," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said.

The external background was neutral overall.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index will be within 3,125-3,225 points tomorrow. Freedom Finance Global expects the Index to be within 3,200-3,300 points.