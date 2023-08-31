Growth in recoverable oil reserves in Belarus reaches 9 mln tons in 5 years

MINSK, August 31. /TASS/. The increase in recoverable oil reserves in Belarus over five years amounted to almost 9 mln metric tons, and this year the figure is expected to increase by about 2.3 mln metric tons, according to Belorusneft Deputy Director General for Geology Pyotr Povzhik.

"Recoverable reserves increased by over 9 mln tons between 2018 and 2022. Nine new oil fields and 32 new deposits were discovered," Povzhik was quoted by BelTA.

According to him, based on current year results, Belorusneft plans to enhance recoverable oil reserves by around 2.3 mln metric tons. "Preliminary results of work in 2023 show that the company will increase its recoverable oil reserves by approximately 2.3 mln metric tons," he added.