Gas supplies to domestic consumers above last-year level in 8M 2023 — Gazprom

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Gazprom supplied more gas to domestic consumers over its gas transport system during eight months of this year than in the like period of the last year, CEO Alexey Miller said.

"As regards the Russian market, gas deliveries to national consumers over the Gazprom’s gas transport system surpassed the last-year level over eight months," the chief executive said.

Gazprom continues creating opportunities to connect more and more Russian residents to gas supplies and is proactively developing gas supply infrastructure all over the country, Miller added.