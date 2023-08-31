Gazprom sets long-term goals when developing gas production, gas transmission system — CEO

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Gazprom sets ambitious and long-term goals for the development of gas production and the gas transmission system (GTS), CEO of the Russian gas giant Alexey Miller said on Thursday. He was speaking at a meeting held on the occasion of the Day of Oil and Gas Industry Workers.

"Of course, for the development of domestic industry and the social sector in the regions the implementation of our plans is extremely important. Therefore, we are working on the basis of our long-term development program. Gazprom sets ambitious goals for the development of gas production and the development of the gas transmission system for 10 years ahead. Actually, today we are working in the regime of two five-year plans," he said.

"We are confidently solving our tasks fulfilling them by 100% Moreover, we are fulfilling them at a faster pace. Here I would like to especially note the work to expand the resource base," the head of Gazprom added.

The company is developing a gas production center on the Yamal peninsula and has begun developing the Neocomian-Jurassic deposits of the Bovanenkovskoye field. In the future, Gazprom plans to commission another field in Yamal - the Kharasaveyskoye field.

The holding is also continuing the implementation of projects of the Eastern Gas Program, Miller noted.