Lack of gas supplies from Russia to affect Italy during 2024 — expert

ROME, August 31. /TASS/. Even with diversified sources the lack of gas supplies from Russia will still influence the price of gas in Italy during 2024, President of the Italian analytical company Nomisma Energia Davide Tabarelli said.

"Italy’s daily demand for methane in the event of particularly cold days may reach 400 mln cubic meters of gas per day, whereas more than 100 mln were supplied by Moscow. We did not go beyond 300 mln last winter as it was not very cold," he was quoted as saying by the Corriere della Sera newspaper. "Indeed, the flows from Algeria have increased, though gas flowing from Sicily cannot fully reach the north where the demand is higher due to a bottleneck in Sulmona," Tabarelli added.

"The highest surge occurred in the price for electricity, which gained 30% in the past week reaching 138 euro on the stock exchange," he noted, adding that "the electricity price in Italy is connected with the gas price, which surpassed 30 euro per MWh again over the past few weeks."

Earlier, the Italian government set a goal of abandoning Russian gas by the middle of 2024. Before the Ukrainian crisis almost 40% of the country’s total demand for gas was satisfied by Russian gas.