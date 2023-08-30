Pskov airport runway in normal condition following drone attack

PSKOV, August 30. /TASS/. The airport runway in Russia’s northwestern city of Pskov, which was attacked by drones last night, is in normal condition, regional Governor Mikhail Vedernikov wrote on Telegram.

"According to preliminary estimates, the runway is in normal condition," he pointed out.

Per the governor, verified information will be provided to the region’s residents as soon as it’s available. "I would like to express my sincere thanks to each of you for your self-control and calm. It was a really serious incident," the governor added.

Unmanned aerial vehicles were used to carry out a large-scale attack on five regions in Central Russia and the Pskov Region in the early hours of August 30. The attack caused a fire at the Pskov airport. Apart from that, all other Ukrainian drones were downed by air defenses.