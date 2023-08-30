Rosneft’s IFRS net profit at $6.82 billion rubles in first half of 2023

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. In the first half of 2023, Rosneft's net profit attributable to shareholders stood at 652 billion rubles ($6.82 billion) as calculated under international financial reporting standards (IFRS), the company said on Wednesday.

In the reported period, the company’s revenue stood at 3.87 trillion rubles ($40.5 billion).

Capital expenditure for H1 2023 amounted to 599 billion rubles ($6.27 billion).

Operating profit totaled 1.002 trillion rubles ($10.48 billion).

Rosneft’s largest shareholders are state-run Rosneftegaz (40.4%), BP Russian Investments Limited (19.75%), Qatar-based QH Oil Investments (18.46%) and RN-Neft Capitalinvest (9.6%). The UK-based BP announced on February 27, 2022, that it would get rid of its stake in Rosneft and withdraw from other joint projects with the Russian company, but remains a Roneft shareholder to date.