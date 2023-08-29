Aeroflot to increase frequency of flights from Moscow to Thailand in autumn-winter season

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Aeroflot will increase the total number of weekly flights from Moscow to Thailand to 27 flights in the autumn-winter season, the press service of the airline reported.

"In the autumn-winter season Aeroflot is to increase the frequency of flights from Moscow to Thailand. The airline will operate a total of up to 27 weekly flights to Phuket and Bangkok," the airline says.

The frequency of flights to Phuket from September 29 will increase from 5 to 7 flights per week. From October 29, the airline will operate up to 17 flights weekly in this direction.

"On Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, flights from Moscow will be carried out three times a day, on the rest of the week - twice," the press service explained.

In addition, the number of flights to Bangkok will increase: from September 30, Aeroflot will operate up to 7 flights a week, from November 1 - up to 10 flights, the press service said, adding that on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday flights from Moscow will be operated twice a day.