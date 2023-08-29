Sibur 1H net profit reaches $367.630 mln

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Net profit of Sibur under IFRS in the first half of 2023 amounted to 35.38 billion rubles ($367.630 mln), the company said on Tuesday.

The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to 32.35 billion rubles ($336.14 mln).

Sibur's revenue in the first half of the year reached 490 bln rubles ($5.12 bln).

In 2022, Sibur increased its IFRS revenue by 13%, and its EBITDA by 5.4%. At the same time, capital expenditures decreased by 4.2%, while operating expenses increased by 22.4%.

Sibur is a Russian vertically integrated gas processing and petrochemical company with manufacturing sites across the country.