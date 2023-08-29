MMK Group 1H net profit falls by 9.1% to $536.78 mln

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Net profit of MMK group under IFRS in January-June 2023 decreased by 9.1% year-on-year and amounted to 51.6 billion rubles ($536.78 mln), the company said on Tuesday.

The company’s revenue fell by 12.5% to 352.7 bln rubles ($3.67 bln).

MMK's EBITDA fell by 14.5% over the first half of the year to 88.07 bln rubles ($928.64 mln), while EBITDA margin reached 25%.

MMK's free cash flow for the six months of 2023 decreased by 48.3% to 9.02 bln rubles ($94.43 mln), reflecting an increase in capital expenditures. The company's net debt rose to 84.18 bln rubles ($881.39 mln). The ratio of net debt to EBITDA is 0.6x against 0.06x a year earlier.