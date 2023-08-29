Sollers’ net profit for 1H 2023 under IFRS amounts $14.4 mln — company

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The net profit of Sollers for the first half of 2023 amounted to 1.375 billion rubles ($14.4 mln) against a loss of 1.1 billion rubles ($11.5 mln) a year earlier, as calculated under the international financial reporting standards (IFRS). This is according to the company's report published on the official website for information disclosure.

The company's revenue for the reporting period amounted to 32.7 billion rubles ($342 mln), which is 8.6% more than in the same period last year.

The company's EBITDA reached 3.9 billion rubles ($40.9 mln), the press service of Sollers reported.

"The indicators of the first half of 2023 reflect the positive dynamics of growth in production volumes in the Sollers group due to the recovery of UAZ sales and the successful launch of new products under the Sollers brand on the market," said Nikolay Sobolev, General Director of PJSC Sollers, whose words are quoted in the company’s statement.

Sollers Auto is 80.25% owned by Alter Invest, which is owned by the head of UAZ Adil Shirinov, General Director of Sollers Auto and Sollers Group Nikolay Sobolev, Deputy General Director of Sollers Auto Zoya Kaika and Deputy Director for Legal issues of Sollers Auto Viktor Khvesenya.