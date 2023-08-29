Russian lumber holding reports losses in H1 2023

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The net loss of the Russian lumber holding Segezha Group under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 7.7 bln rubles ($80.3 mln) during the first six months of this year, the company said.

Revenues of the company plummeted by more than 30% in the reporting period to 39.8 bln rubles ($414.9 mln).

Capital expenditures of the lumber holding fell by 48% to 3.3 bln rubles ($34.4 mln). OIBDA declined from 16.8 bln rubles ($175.1 mln) a year earlier to 4 bln rubles ($41.7 mln).