UAE sees its ties with West 'unbroken' after invitation to BRICS — Bloomberg

DUBAI, August 28. /TASS/. The entry of the United Arab Emirates into the BRICS is driven by the intention to develop global trade, Abu Dhabi does not refuse cooperation with Western countries, including the United States. Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri made it clear in an interview with Bloomberg.

"The BRICS membership is huge to the UAE," Al Marri said as quoted by the agency.

"Joining BRICS will add a lot to the UAE multilateral support to the world. We are focusing on our global trade, the UAE has always been a global hub," Al Marri said.

When asked if the UAE’s entry into the BRICS indicates a shift in world politics and opposition to Western countries, the minister said: "No. actually, that is not [like this]."

"We are focusing on our growth [in trade] with the United States. We have a growth of about $23 billion. That is a growth from $20 billion last year. There is a huge work that is happening with the West," Al Marri said.

BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The association’s summit was held from August 22 to 24 in Johannesburg. As President of the Republic Cyril Ramaphosa announced, the leaders of the member countries of the group decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia to become members of the BRICS from January 1, 2024. In this regard, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that his country is grateful for the opportunity to join the BRICS and looks forward to productive work with partners in the community.