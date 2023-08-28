Expert RA rating agency assigns highest ESG rating in Russia to Sberbank

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Expert RA rating agency has assigned the Russia’s highest Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) rating at the level of ESG-II(a) to Sber, with the stable outlook for the forecast, the Sberbank’s press service said.

The high result is driven by the growing portfolio of responsible financing, presence of sustainable and socially-oriented products in the range, and regulation of ESG activities by corporate policies and efficient management of ESG risks for the industry.

"The ESG-II(a) is currently the maximal level of sustainable development ratings assigned by the Expert RA agency," Deputy CEO Alexander Saraev said. "We expect the company will continue transformation of its operations in line with ESG principles and best practices, making it possible to maintain leading positions in the Russian market," he added.

Sber has become the first Russian company with the ESG-II(a) rating assigned, Senior Vice President for ESG of Sberbank Tatiana Zavyalova noted.