MOEX index exceeds 3,200 points for the first time since August 14

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The MOEX index exceeded the mark of 3,200 points for the first time since August 14 this year, according to the data of the Moscow Exchange.

As of 06:37 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index grew by 1.37% up to 3,200.54 points.

By 06:50 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose by 1.31% up to 3,198.72 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index went up by 1.35% to 1,057.97 points.

At the opening of trading, as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index stood at 3,161.36 points (+0.13%), the RTS index fell by 0.41% to 1,039.54 points.